Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

