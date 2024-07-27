Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 1,788.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.