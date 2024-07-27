Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a PE ratio of -161.79 and a beta of 0.47. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLP

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

(Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.