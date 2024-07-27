Maurice J. Duca Sells 4,462 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $230.95 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 29.8% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AppFolio by 4.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

