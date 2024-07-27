Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.17% of Maximus worth $520,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 1,445.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 8,288.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.