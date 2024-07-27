MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

NYSE MXL opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

