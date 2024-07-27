MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

MaxLinear stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

