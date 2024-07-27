MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.52% from the company’s previous close.

MXL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 97,447 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after buying an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 105,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

