M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $186.27

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.27 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.68). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.66), with a volume of 22,839 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

About M&C Saatchi

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38. The stock has a market cap of £251.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6,866.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.27.

(Get Free Report)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.