M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $186.27

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.27 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.68). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.66), with a volume of 22,839 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
M&C Saatchi Stock Performance
About M&C Saatchi
M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
