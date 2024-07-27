McDonald’s Co. (MCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.67 on September 17th

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.67 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $13.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.79. The stock has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald's news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.57.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

