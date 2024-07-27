MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Up 9.1%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 67,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 134,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

