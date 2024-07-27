Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.00

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and traded as low as $68.17. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 34,374 shares trading hands.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $38.95 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.