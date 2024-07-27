Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Strong-Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.90.

MRUS opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $372,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

