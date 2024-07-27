MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.37

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $86.73, with a volume of 17514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGE Energy

MGE Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.