MGIC Investment Co. (MTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 22nd

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

MGIC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years. MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

MTG stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

