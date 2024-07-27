MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 42988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

