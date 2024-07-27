MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGPI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,706,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,706,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 over the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 477.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

