Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,346,947.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,306,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $1,398,450.60.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $1,431,514.28.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $1,376,037.24.

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $1,450,986.88.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.32 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $152.34 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average of $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of -281.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

