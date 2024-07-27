Michael J. Alkire Sells 17,375 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $349,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,110.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

