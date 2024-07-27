Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 119,176 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $425.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

