Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $425.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.