MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,562.56 and last traded at $1,562.56. Approximately 79,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,785,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,672.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,537.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,244.54.

Shares of MicroStrategy are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 158.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

