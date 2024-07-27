MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $14.42 on Thursday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $940.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 92,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 265,146 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 263,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.