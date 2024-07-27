MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO) Declares GBX 0.60 Dividend

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
LON:MIGO opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.64) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 348.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,962.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 44.36. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 309 ($4.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 362 ($4.68).
MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile
