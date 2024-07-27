MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO) Declares GBX 0.60 Dividend

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

LON:MIGO opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.64) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 348.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,962.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 44.36. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 309 ($4.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 362 ($4.68).

Get MIGO Opportunities Trust alerts:

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

Receive News & Ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.