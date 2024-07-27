Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.63. Millennial Lithium shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 832,799 shares trading hands.
Millennial Lithium Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. The company has a current ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Millennial Lithium
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
