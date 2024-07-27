Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Insider Sells $54,000.00 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Emmanuelle Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $11.78.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after acquiring an additional 474,414 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

