Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 16,484 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RXT. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.18.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

