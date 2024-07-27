Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,798 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 78,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWO. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

