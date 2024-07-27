Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $183.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

