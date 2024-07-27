Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 6,552 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

BHLB opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.