Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,916 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 174,350 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after buying an additional 729,574 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.