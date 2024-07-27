Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Weibo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 46,898 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of WB stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

View Our Latest Report on WB

About Weibo

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.