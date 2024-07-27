Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 311.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 160,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE FRT opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average is $101.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

