Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

