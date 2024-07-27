Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,288 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The GEO Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,230,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on GEO

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The GEO Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.