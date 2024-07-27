Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.31 and a 200 day moving average of $222.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $259.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.