Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $57.12 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

