Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.