Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $102,000 Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

TDS stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

