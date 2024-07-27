Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $155,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in US Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in US Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $52.69 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.