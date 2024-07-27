Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $168,000 Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

