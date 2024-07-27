Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49,000 Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $187.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $175.30 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.99.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.68%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

