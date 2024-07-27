Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE ATGE opened at $78.79 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

