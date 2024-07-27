Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $321,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,471 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 10,738.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ADT by 1,185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADT opened at $7.73 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

ADT Profile

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

