Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Autoliv by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $21,264,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 193,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALV

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.