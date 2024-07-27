Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $492,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

CATY stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

