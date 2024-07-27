Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

