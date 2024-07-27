Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $21,836,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $12,174,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,175,000 after acquiring an additional 130,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $74.33 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $75.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

