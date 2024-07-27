Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $129,000 Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after acquiring an additional 432,091 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after purchasing an additional 590,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

