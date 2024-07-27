Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

SF stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

